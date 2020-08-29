Infrastructure investment is the engine to smart, sustainable growth and is the driver of economic development.
World-leading infrastructure enables and accelerates competitive opportunities within cities. It connects communities to enhanced quality of life, better employment options, developed recreation, and broadened local and international relationships.
Regionally, the outlook and shape of each municipality answers different needs and lifestyles. However, foundational investments that strengthen planned development is vital. Expedient regional planning examines infrastructure networks to encourage diverse opportunities within each local community.
In the last several years, Vineyard has focused on strategic infrastructure investment. Vineyard is fast becoming a core part of Utah County’s transportation network that facilitates regional connectivity; it houses a multimodal hub and has a state highway nexus, which connects west-east arterials to north-south arterials.
In 2017, Vineyard was naturally and expeditiously emerging into an urban center. The population had moved from 700 people in 2013 to 7,000 in 2017.
A new city-slate allowed for flexible adaptation of a once-rural community. With this starting point, we brought in swift changes necessary to meet the needs and demands of 2018, a year which ushered in another several thousand people.
Internally, as with most small towns, regulations were bogging down systems, and data issues were causing redundancy.
Private and public agencies, including Union Pacific Railroad, had closed several access points into and out of the city and had shut down economic development along corridors such as Geneva. Major infrastructure projects were unfunded, and Vineyard’s lack of local, state and federal partnerships thwarted the progress of necessary development.
Today, Vineyard implements regulatory innovation and is an example of strategic infrastructure investment. Vineyard’s structures are malleable and are organized soundly to weather decades of growth.
Technology apparatus are continuously being placed and planned to produce connections for current and eventual technological needs. These conduits will provide high-tech utility services, such as high-speed connections, efficient water systems, autonomous vehicles and even drone-delivery.
Vineyard streamlined processes and established partnerships to orchestrate comprehensive collaboration.
Building a foundation of systems within the city was the first step. Each department took a deep dive into cost-benefit analysis and mapped out frameworks to plan for 1-40 years, which was data-driven, had broad public interest, and reflected proper management of existing and future resources.
Simultaneously, efforts were directed to increase local and private relationships and partnerships. The goal was to create stakeholder coordination and collaboration to prioritize and improve the highest-value project selections.
Vineyard’s rapid urbanization called for intense charrette master planning. An overhaul of principle-planning documents directed Vineyard’s resources to proper infrastructure investment.
A few examples include redoing the general plan, creating administrative policy, designing an award-winning fiscal government finance officer report, updating transportation plans, advancing sustainability, fashioning strategic technology objectives, re-thinking agriculture avenues, forming public health networks, starting new utility master plans, mapping lakeshore design and lake-usage, and more.
Additionally, we expanded on public-private partnerships to advance public infrastructure goals. These efforts produced an immediate blueprint for smart, sustainable city design; each included an innovative, goal and outcome-oriented approach.
Infrastructure investment requires appropriate and sustainable financing. Vineyard has a transparent approach, which shows a budget that is based on reimbursements upon returns.
Efficient infrastructure invites smart commercial and residential growth in the midst of rapid urbanization. Maintaining a lean organization to produce slow and steady capacity to grow has been important to the success of investment.
The growth demands in the state, and in Utah County specifically, must be met with forward thinking. There needs to be smart modernization of regulatory processes to mitigate redundancy, encourage economic development, and maximize the public benefit.
This focus and awareness has prospered Vineyard throughout exponential rapid growth by making connections such as the Center Street overpass, closing out-dated contracts that have been open for over a decade, welcoming in a regional multimodal hub, prioritizing state roads like the Vineyard Connector within the state, and paving funding paths for high-value areas.
According to Harvard business review, infrastructure influences where businesses locate, with significant knock-on effects in economic opportunities that might otherwise go abroad.
Infrastructure investment attracts and retains highly educated workers and businesses seeking to employ them, and thereby helps struggling or growing communities to create jobs and raise wages. It shapes and is shaped by technological transmogrification.
These adoptions make room for changes in economic standards enabling remote and satellite opportunities of employment and higher education.
Vineyard has embraced its position in the future growth of Utah County and has planned in ways that meets transboundary needs and encourages infrastructure networks that serve the broader area.
This joint planning is critical in regional growth, as mistakes in infrastructure management are costly. Investment analysis is reviewed continuously to plan for the unintended costs of infrastructure management.
Vineyard has strategically invested in private-public coordination, creating a high-value, true human-scale designed downtown. Vineyard worked hand-in-hand with UTA, UDOT, international experts, privately funded designers, local developers, and key stakeholders to meet the strategic goals of each of these entities to fulfill state goals and local and regional needs.
In order to validate active transportation and transit, Vineyard and its partners have planned modes of transportation that are equal to that of roadways. These integrated forms of transportation will efficiently move people to work, higher education, recreation, their homes, and to the international and regional airports.
To ensure the future of world-class transit, Vineyard and UTA worked together to secure investment to incorporate double-tracking alongside the Frontrunner in northern Utah county.
The double-tracking runs through Pleasant Grove, Lindon and Vineyard proper. It will help solve the needs of today, the goals for future 15-minute timed stops, and the eventual future of high-speed transit.
The region’s planning of the multimodal interchange in Vineyard is vital for achieving sustainable transport systems. The tie-in of various modes of transportation integrated into a north-south alternative to I-15 and a west-east through-put connection via Vineyard Connector and 800 North will be the gateway to greater accessibility and mobility throughout the region.
Judicious site selection for integration into a smart city design places the multimodal hub in the heart of Vineyard’s city center.
It is a transit-oriented development that will connect to the largest university in the state, Utah Valley University, and an innovations research park. The station will open into a beautiful downtown with direct access to a board-walk with miles of public lakeshore access.
Starting development from the ground up ignited an innovative vision and propelled shared goals and strategic designs that are flexible and adaptive in nature. This plan has accounted for critical variables such as housing needs, employment, public health, tourism and agriculture in its strategic design.
This ability to collaborate and integrate state goals, regional needs, and local vision with private entities has been pivotal to the success of this project. The results have spurred deep continued support from experienced industry leaders, investors and public entities.
Vineyard’s city center is now moving forward from scenario development and cost-benefit analysis to implementation of investment and vision. Groundwork is being placed and vertical builds are beginning.
The action of investing in infrastructure will prove to expand the quality of life, retain and attract talented professionals, create sustainable resources, promote healthy living and create various forms of connectivity.
Maximizing the benefit of infrastructure investment has been a direct focus for Vineyard, which has contributed to and will continue to advance the achievement of a safe, healthy, happy, employed, mobile and educated community.
Vineyard is offering monthly Facebook live sessions to discuss the changes happening within the city and the goals of the future. Please join us to learn more about the history and what’s next.