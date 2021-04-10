I am thrilled to welcome the new IHC Spanish Fork Hospital to our city.
Spanish Fork and many other communities in south Utah County have seen tremendous growth over the past few years and top-quality medical services are vital for a growing population. This is also a great time of year to open a new hospital. Spring is a time for new starts, new beginnings and new hope.
Since construction started on the hospital in August 2018, a great deal has changed throughout the state and country, and it’s never been more important to have outstanding healthcare and capacity close to home. Our doctors and nurses have seen dramatic changes in their jobs and continue to endure hardships to care for us and our loved ones.
I’m thankful for and commend each of our healthcare heroes. I hope that the beautiful hospital building and the talented and professional staff it will house can provide the hope and new beginnings that we all need.
The new hospital also will improve the quality of the EMS service in our city. Having a hospital within our boundaries will allow our EMTs to transport residents in need and quickly be back in service.
Since opening on Monday, Spanish Fork Hospital has brought the knowledge, expertise and skill of the entire Intermountain Healthcare system to south Utah County. We look forward to partnering with caregivers and leaders at Spanish Fork Hospital to improve the overall health of our friends, families and neighbors.
This has been a lifelong dream of mine to have a hospital here in Spanish Fork. Over 40 years ago, my father was the head of the hospital committee to bring a hospital to our town and he was very disappointed when it didn’t happen. I know he would be very happy to see the new hospital here now, and I am blessed to have been a part of this great event. I have always been proud to say I was born in Spanish Fork, now future generations can also say they were born in Spanish Fork!
We are always trying to improve the quality of life here in our wonderful city and, as one of our city councilmen commented, “Generations of Spanish Fork residents and beyond are better for it.”
With the help of many people, this is truly the “Home of Pride and Progress.”