We have passed the one-year mark since the beginning of the pandemic in Utah. As we turn our calendars from March to April, we feel the optimism in the air; spring is coming, life is progressing toward normalcy and there is excitement as to what the future holds.
Vaccinations are increasing in the state, and now all residents over 16 are eligible to receive the vaccine. I continue to appreciate all that is being done to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. I am grateful for all those who have sacrificed to care for the people who have experienced loss and pain over this time, and for diligent efforts to keep a healthy economy. There is a feeling of optimism that the worst of the pandemic is past us.
Vineyard is one of 29 cities in the state and five cities in Utah County that has spent the month of February collecting resident surveys from the Utah Wellbeing Project, part of USU’s extension program. We are looking forward to seeing the results and then using those results to implement programs that will increase wellbeing in our city. While there are always challenges ahead, 2021 brings accomplishment and the future looks promising.
Vineyard unveiled two projects directly impacting safety and wellbeing of our community. On March 1, Vineyard became the first location in Utah County to have installed a NarcX disposal unit, where unused opioids and other prescription medications can be disposed of safely. Additionally, a brand new (High-Intensity Activated CrossWalk) HAWK signal in front of the Freedom Preparatory Elementary School was installed. HAWK signals provide safe crossing alternatives for people walking and biking with minimal delays for drivers.
The weather is getting better — we have many bright, sunny days ahead of us, and we love seeing people out and about in Vineyard, walking, jogging and biking on our trail system, emerging from winter and from the past long year.
With the signing of 130 new bills into law this week by Gov. Spencer Cox, the state legislature just finished a productive legislative session. This year’s session was a fabulous reminder of the need for regional vision, and that one-size-fits all approaches need to be met with careful consideration. Healthy debate on many ideas for our state’s future were tirelessly pursued through the session to advocate for the residents of our city, and surrounding communities.
I’m excited to announce that the infrastructure funding bill HB 433 has made its way to the governor. Great representation at the state, solid team work, hard-fought efforts, and collaboration between several entities created a plan that is being positively felt around the state. Utah Valley’s growth and change have produced the need of funding for infrastructure projects in our fast growing municipalities.
The constant retelling of Vineyard’s trailblazing story has produced funding for the much-needed Vineyard Connector (15MM), the remainder of the FrontRunner station (1.6MM), and much of the investment into Utah Lake and Walkara Way Project (9.8MM).
Vineyard’s FrontRunner station is underway, and we will see it take shape this fall. The train tracks (rail-spur) along Geneva Road and Vineyard are undergoing design for removal and we will start to see the changes to the area as the ties are transferred to an alternate location. The Center Street Overpass’ guard rails and landscape architecture will be installed this spring. There is a new water tank underway to satiate our growing cities’ demand. Walkara Way and our connecting lakeside trails are being restored and constructed, inviting back wildlife and safer recreation. The Vineyard City Center will have an official groundbreaking later this spring to signalize construction has started. With the support of the state, we will start working on build-out and/or completion for the projects before us.
I wanted to thank those involved for their great work on these efforts, and for helping bring Vineyard to this significant point! Thank you to all the residents that wrote letters of support. Thank you to everyone who wrote in concerning legislation brought forward during this session that had an impact on our community and our neighboring cities. Thank you to our representatives for their long hours spent finding solutions for each of our concerns throughout the region and state. The results of those efforts have made for successful changes to the bills regarding our community and the state. Thank you to all of our supporting cities that contributed to this effort and thank you to our friends at the state level.
Things are moving in Vineyard! There are a lot of fun events coming up over the next few months. Please follow us on social media channels or connect with us through assemble or podium to learn more about our community.