Citizens and Friends of Payson,
Recently as I have listened to the radio, I heard an advertisement that caught my attention.
The statement was made that 2020 is commonly referred to as “perfect vision.” The thought occurred to me “Is there really such a thing as perfect vision when it comes to planning for the future?” I believe the answer is “Maybe!”
The challenge that we have as elected officials and citizens is to get as close to perfection as possible.
Utah County as well as our city is experiencing unprecedented growth. It is anticipated that our county’s population will almost double by 2050.
Payson city’s population is at approximately 22,000 now and is expected to double to approximately 42,000 by 2030. Most of that growth (2/3’s of it) will be from our children. We must get it right!
We are in the final steps of completing our General, Master, and Specific plans.
Construction on “The Payson Gateway” development located at the old Hillman Field is underway.
Planning for the campuses of Utah Valley University and Mountianland Technical College continues to progress.
In 2019 we had record residential growth and expect that trend to continue.
As a result of our residential growth retail businesses are interested in locating here in Payson.
In the new decade ahead of us there will be many challenges that will require us to rely on “traditional approaches” and so called “thinking out of the box.” I believe that together we will be successful in developing a “perfect vision” for the growth of our city.
As I have said in previous articles, the growth is coming, and we are doing our best to be prepared for it. I believe that we can enjoy all the benefits of that growth and avoid the negative side effects.
Please help us to protect our community and our values as we grow.
Thank you!
Bill Wright
Payson city mayor