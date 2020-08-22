As the mayor of Pleasant Grove, I am grateful that through the coronavirus pandemic, the services of the city have remained in effect.
Early on in the pandemic, the city altered some services to provide protection to the health of the community. The two big changes were closing down the recreation center and library based on guidelines from the State of Utah Health Department.
As restrictions have been lifted, we’re pleased to have these services open and functional again. Our recreation center also is back to its normal hours. There are still health and safety precautions that are being taken so residents can workout in a safe manner, but the service is available for those that want to use it.
We were also glad to have a successful baseball and softball season. We appreciate the parents of the youth sports working with us in social distancing and providing the necessary environment to mitigate risk.
It was great to see our youth out participating in these programs again. These programs are important to the growth, exercise and mental health of our kids.
The library has been able to resume with shorter hours than normal, but we also are able to accommodate residents that would like to checkout a book. We also offer curbside checkout for those that feel safer by not entering the library.
The library has been unusually quiet this summer as the summer programs were canceled due to COVID-19. We look forward to resuming those services next year.
I would also like to thank the employees of Pleasant Grove that deliver services to our citizens, particularly those that have to stay on the front lines during this pandemic.
Our public safety service never takes a day off. They are available 24/7, even during a pandemic. Our public works department made sure that the essential services of water and sewer were functional during this time, as well. Our parks and recreation departments made sure our parks were available and programs were functional to bring a sense of normalcy to people’s lives.
These departments and services simply can’t “work from home.”
Brighter days are ahead, yet things are pretty good in the moment. Let’s celebrate what we have now and be grateful that we’ve been able to move forward.