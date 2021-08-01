As mayor of American Fork, I am charged with maintaining the health, safety and welfare of our beautiful town.
Together with staff and council, I accomplish this by ensuring basic services are provided like water, sewer and public safety. I also work to ensure these services are provided in the most economical way possible.
But as mayor I have come to realize that these services, while important, are not enough. We also need a unified, strong, resilient community if we expect to overcome the challenges of our day. And we can only achieve a strong community by working together, by building up rather than tearing down, and by sharing rather than taking.
Even now, we find ourselves with a new challenge as we face a historical statewide drought. But this is a challenge we can handle together. One that will require a small inconvenience from everyone to achieve our goal of water conservation.
I appreciate all those who have caught the vision and have decided to cut back. But I call everyone again to do their part by reducing outdoor water consumption by one third. This is not a responsibility to be borne by some and not others; we need participation from everyone.
A small inconvenience from everyone will equate to saving almost a billion gallons of water over the year that is desperately needed to see us through the end of the growing season. Additionally, these sacrifices help to unite us and make us stronger.
While enforcement is a tool to help conserve water, I believe our community can self-govern for the good of the whole. Expectation of pristine grass will need to give way to acceptance of some dry spots.
Since our community began 168 years ago, I am certain that the challenges of the day were solved by everyone working together. I am not sure when the next challenge will come to our community, but I know we will manage it better as we work together in the spirit of cooperation.