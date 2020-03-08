Springtime brings warmer weather, outdoor sports, putting away the snow shovels and dusting off the lawnmower.
New growth begins on trees, bushes and flowers. Spring also brings opportunities to start those big projects. For American Fork City those projects are our road and infrastructure, economic development, and providing recreational activities.
Recreation is kicking off as people are anxious to get out and stretch their legs. Case-in-point is American Fork City’s recreation program where we had over 1,000 kids register for youth soccer alone, with sign-ups for other programs like baseball still under way.
Another way American Fork City is helping others enjoy spring is through our PARC (parks, arts, recreation, and culture) projects. Thanks to the resident-approved PARC tax, parks and playgrounds are being added, pavilions improved, and performances provided, like those from the Timpanogos Art Foundation, Alpine Community Theater, and Fork Fest by the Harrington Center for the Arts. PARC funds have provided $4 million to date in our city, including the completion of our Art Dye Regional Park which finishes later this Spring.
For many cities’ springtime marks the beginning of their budget process. For American Fork it really begins in December of the previous year when we conduct a city survey and begin forecasting our future needs. As with most cities, American Fork does not take their budget lightly.
Beginning in January department heads meet with their team members, analyze the most important needs, then submit those for further review. The city’s finance director and administrator compile those requests and present them to the mayor and council. American Fork had a meeting in February that took a day and a half to review survey results, discuss community priorities, and discuss initial draft budgets. Over the next several months we will discuss in detail every line item until we finally approve a balanced budget in June.
One of the big projects we are anxious to continue is our road improvement plan. In the last 5 years we have spent over $11 million on our roads. In 2020 we plan to spend another $3 million. In American Fork we know roads are a top priority and we try to put as much money towards them without cutting other requested services. And while we have done incredible things with our limited budget, roads are not cheap and we can only do so much. As the community grows and tax revenue begins to level, the city is exploring new ways to do more with less. This includes treating roads in decent condition to extend their life before they fall into disrepair. As the saying goes, an once of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Additional road projects we plan to tackle in American Fork this season are important east-west connectors in our community. Through a partnership with Mountainland Association of Governments, the city is evaluating these important channels through American Fork to help alleviate traffic congestion.
The new TOD (transit-oriented development) zone will offer a robust and walkable mixed-use and access to public transportation. And while the TOD is only located near the FrontRunner station, we are also working with UTA to expand transit throughout our whole downtown; connecting transportation hubs with businesses and allow access to work, school and entertainment.
Utah Valley Tower in the city’s southeast quadrant will be one of the largest structures in the city. In addition to office space, it will also feature a gym, lounge, common meeting rooms, locker rooms, gazebos with lunch seating and more. The project is currently the only office building in North Utah County being built in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, which is designed to help spur economic development and job creation in communities throughout the country.
Speaking of opportunity, American Fork has been working with economic professionals to define a plan to revitalize the downtown area; a process that will benefit residents, the city, and developers who can take advantage of a number of incentives on our Main St.
We are excited for the warmer weather and the chance to roll up our sleeves and spring into action. We look forward to a season and year of growth and beautiful experiences.