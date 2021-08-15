For the last 16 years, I have been privileged to serve Spanish Fork as an elected official. One of the greatest privileges each year is the opportunity to participate in Fiesta Days. It’s a surreal experience parading down Center and Main streets on the 24th of July and then riding around an arena full of rodeo fans.
My wife, Cheryl, and I have loved attending the various Fiesta Days events, and this year seemed to have some of the best! Perhaps it was because of limited events and participation we were able to have last year. Perhaps it was the number of flags we retired during our ever-patriotic flag retirement, or the quality of music and fireworks in the park. Maybe it was the memories made during the torrential downpour that muddied the fairgrounds and soaked all of our elementary-aged reading challenge winners.
I think, though, it was because of how our community came together and grew together after the rains ruined the artwork and merchandise of the vendors in the park, how neighbors helped each other protect their homes from flooding, and how our community sent sandbags down to the flooded areas south of us.
Thank you to each of you who helped to be part of the solution and put your best foot forward for one another. Thank you to each of the volunteers who helped create an atmosphere of unity and togetherness throughout Fiesta Days. Thank you to each of you who makes Spanish Fork the best place in the world to live and the home of Pride and Progress.
It’s hard to believe that another school year is already beginning. We have great students and great teachers in our community. Please take extra caution while driving this week and hereafter to protect our kids, neighbors and families.
In the same vein, we’re excited to have a new playground at City Park. Many of us have cherished memories from the old equipment, but the state-of-the-art playground will allow new memories for our kids. Make sure to come into the library as well and check out the great programs that are offered for kids, teens and adults.
If you’re looking for another fun family event, be sure to mark Sept. 25 on your calendar for our annual Wings & Wheels event. This great event highlights some amazing planes, exotic cars, and fantastic arial and high-speed demonstrations.