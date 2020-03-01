Grov Technologies had its grand opening recently in Vineyard. They announced their “indoor, fully-automated animal feed production system with the capability to revolutionize the $350 billion global animal feed marketplace.”
The technology for vertical farming is incredible. They are able to locally grow high quality plants with no pesticide in a clean environment using a fraction of the water and ground area. The technology is revolutionary and speaks to the needs of locally-grown food production throughout Utah as the economy changes the landscape in our cities.
I was able to join the Sprung team for a tour of Grov Technologies this morning with Joe Huston, Grov vice president of business development. Sprung “designs and builds high-performance tension fabric buildings that take only days to customize and weeks to build.”
Their “ innovative fabric membrane structures are engineered for total design flexibility, all-weather performance and strength, long-term quality, and cost-effectiveness.” These two technologies symbiosis are a game changer for our agricultural environment and our connection to locally-grown food. They shared a vision with Grov to create sustainable solutions to today’s challenges.
Steve Lindsley, President of Grov said, “Together we have the science, technology and experience to provide sustainable solutions that will grow safe, clean and nutritious fresh produce around the world.”
This afternoon I spoke with Grov technologies neighbor in Vineyard, NarcX. Chemical engineer Christian Kasteler, who is a designer of NarcX, said their work is the “only liquid solution that immediately renders tablets and capsules non-retrievable and the only on-site method of medication destruction that is DEA compliant.”
The solution is environmentally safe, which means that there are no special disposal procedures. With the opioid crisis touching so many lives, the ability to safely and quickly dispose of these tablets in one’s home is revolutionary. Christian believes “that science and engineering can directly improve lives.”
Vineyard has a Youth Council member who is working on a program to introduce NarcX the to citizens of our community and help make a difference in some of the issues the state is facing today!
Tech Trep, an organization dedicated to help communities engage in STEM, explains “that there are 4,762 open computing jobs in the state of Utah with only 1,080 computer science graduates to fill them. These vacant positions total $401,890,800 in annual salaries.” Nationwide, there are over 500,000 STEM-related jobs available and not enough STEM-trained people to fill them. This number will continue to grow; by the year 2030, there will be over 2.72 million STEM-related jobs available, according to PWC (Price Waterhouse Cooper).
A STEM community project is a collective impact project in which local stakeholders provide a STEM-based education for the benefit of the children, economic viability, and workforce development. This project prepares kids for future jobs and develops a workforce that supports current businesses, thereby positioning a city, town or region as a better place to live and work.
Vineyard is home to 225 acres of Utah Valley University’s developing campus. Utah County Academy of Sciences is a small charter high school in association with Utah Valley University in Orem right across the street from Vineyard. Vineyard has several elementary schools, thriving STEM businesses, and resources within its library network to enhance the option for STEM education for our growing population.
Vineyard is striving to become a STEM city. Part of this involves encouraging companies that use science, technology, engineering and math to change the world like Grov technologies, Sprung and NarcX. It involves working with nearby schools and higher education programs to help provide jobs, resources, and the tools for our community to obtain the skills needed to join companies like Grov technologies, Sprung, and Narcx, and creating solutions for the issues we face as a society!
If you have the opportunity to get out and visit these companies, it is worth it! A big welcome to Vineyard, and we look forward to working together. I encourage everyone to learn about the NarcX program as it comes forward, and find ways to participate, share and use the STEM resources available.