I suspect for most of us, our greatest concern last December was our holiday purchases. The economy was strong, unemployment was almost non-existent and whatever products we needed were readily available.
Not one of us anticipated the change that was rapidly approaching.
In January we watched a new disease outbreak in Asia and by mid-February, it had an official name: COVID-19. Soon after, we began to realize that the world was under the seize of a pandemic. We watched and our concern grew as health professionals, disease scientists and political leaders scrambled in determining the best course of action to combat this aggressive virus as it infiltrated the United States.
It is scary and heavily debated, but one thing was certain: This virus was so hostile it demanded respect and preventative action had to take place based on the potential of its most damaging path. Health professionals and scientists needed time to prepare for what may come and the public was asked to deliver. I know that incredible sacrifices have been made. I have been here with you in these very difficult times and have also suffered the consequences.
As of this writing there is still much speculation as to the outcome and the timing of when life will return to normal, but it will. Please understand that. This is not the first time we as a nation have suffered and overcome a treacherous disease and in fact, we are far better prepared to overcome and bounce back than ever before.
George Washington was so concerned about the infliction of the smallpox virus that he proclaimed in 1777 that it was potentially a greater threat “than…the sword of the Enemy.” It had raged during the Revolutionary War and he eventually ordered that all new military recruits be inoculated with smallpox by a most rudimentary manner immediately upon enlistment. In May of 1796 during the yellow fever outbreak, the Third Congress adopted the law entitled “An Act Relative to Quarantine” and it was signed by President Washington.
This law was written in one simple paragraph, but authorized Washington to aid the states, at his discretion, “in the execution of quarantine” and “in the execution of the health-laws of the states” (1 Stat. 474).
We have been through this before and we will emerge from it with strength and the force of freedom. We have very capable scientists working diligently on a cure and they will be successful. I have been overcome with emotion in seeing the support and charity of many of our citizens during this crisis. I want to thank all those who are looking after their neighbors to make certain they are not desperately in need.
This will pass. Stay hopeful and prayerful.