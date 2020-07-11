The wearing of a mask can be a divisive issue depending on who you are.
For some it represents a form of “doing our part” while to others it can mean a “taking of our liberty” or “unnecessary.” As you make your own decision regarding masks, I thought I would share why I choose to wear my mask:
It keeps our businesses open. Our businesses have been dramatically impacted over the last few months. Currently, they do everything they can to keep people safe so they can stay open and provide quality service to our communities. With cases on the rise, I worry about us slipping back into more restricted measures. I do not want that for anyone, including our businesses.
It supports our health and medical workers. I feel like I am supporting our healthcare and medical heroes who are required to wear masks for the same reasons we are encouraged to do so; to help reduce contracting or spreading sickness. Masks can be uncomfortable, hard to breathe in and can fog up your glasses. But despite this, our health workers wear them all day. I can wear it while at work or at the store.
The majority of research supports masks. Yes, we can find articles or professionals who say we don’t need to wear masks. But the vast majority of health professionals recommend wearing masks to help reduce the spread of the virus. When compared to things like home isolation or more restricted measures, a mask seems like a minor inconvenience.
It is a symbol of loving my neighbor. With the immunocompromised, seniors and other at-risk groups around us, I feel wearing a mask is showing them that I care about them. Doing something you may not want to do because you know it’s important to someone else is the hallmark of service and love. I love my community and want to serve the best I can. Wearing a mask is an easy way to show I care about others.
I plead that we all be kind, smart and safe when we leave our homes and interact. Wearing a mask is a simple way to do this. That’s why I wear a mask.