Citizens and Friends of Payson,
As I sit here in front of my computer contemplating what I might say in this open letter, my mind is flooded with thoughts of concern and frustration. We are going through some challenging times.
This is how I began my article last May. Not a whole lot has changed since then. My mind is still flooded with thoughts of concern — and I am still frustrated. I am sure many of you are too!
Not only do we have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are dealing with demonstrations that in some situations have been hijacked by groups that apparently believe that rioting and violence are the way to make the changes they want.
We are seeing demands to defund the police in some parts of our country. As a retired police officer with 37 years of experience, I believe that would be a horrible mistake! On Wednesday night, our city council unanimously passed, and I signed, a resolution supporting our Payson City Police Department.
Are police officers and police departments perfect? No!! Do they want to make the right decision every time? I can guarantee that they do!
Each and every time an officer responds to a call, he or she can expect to make a decision in a split second that will affect someone’s future. Most of the time they get it right! There are some very notable times when they do not! Those times are the exception!
We need to recognize the mistakes that are made, admit them, and then take steps to immediately correct them. No excuses, no cover-up! Defunding the police departments is not the answer, better training is!
On July 4th, a March For Liberty and Justice For All was held in the Payson City Memorial Park. The organizers rented the bandstand and were given a free speech area that they could use to express their opinions. It was their constitutional right to use Memorial Park. Payson City was happy to comply with their request.
There were some initial concerns about the planned event. Not because of the organizers or their planned activity, but because of other demonstrations in our state and county that had unfortunately turned violent. We took what we believed were the proper precautions to address our concerns.
Payson City and the March For Liberty and Justice organizers worked together to ensure that their lawful request to express their opinions was peaceful and productive.
Ladies and gentlemen, we live in a great nation, a great state, and a great city. Do we have challenges to overcome? Absolutely!
I know that together we can solve those challenges.
Please continue to observe the directives Governor Gary Herbert and his task force have recommended. As we do, we will move to green and to the normal day-to-day routines that we all hope for!
Stay safe!