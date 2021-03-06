“In 1987, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed March ‘Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.’ The deinstitutionalization movement of the ’70s and early ’80s had laid the foundation for significant social change, and the presidential proclamation called upon Americans to provide the ‘encouragement and opportunities’ necessary for people with developmental disabilities to reach their potential.” (https://www.specialneedsalliance.org/blog/march-is-developmental-disabilities-awareness-month.)
The CDC (Center for Disease Control) defines developmental disorders as “a group of conditions due to impairment in physical, learning, language or behavior.” Although in many cases, specific causes are still unknown, many developmental disorders are thought to be due to factors that include genetics, parental health and behaviors (smoking and drinking) during pregnancy, complications during birth, infections during pregnancy, early infections in the baby and exposure of the mother and/or child to high levels of environmental toxins such as lead.
One criteria used when determining an individual’s developmental disability comes from a section of the federal definition “ … the disability results in substantial functional limitations in 3 or more of the following areas of major life activity: self-care, receptive and expressive language, learning, mobility, self-direction, capacity for independent living and economic self-sufficiency.”
With these factors in mind, let’s review the most common conditions that fall under the heading of “developmental disability” starting with “Intellectual disability.” Though this condition was previously referred to as “mental retardation,” the more acceptable term is intellectual disability. This refers to limits in a person’s ability to learn at expected levels and function in daily life.
Intellectual disabilities are typically diagnosed in categories including mild, moderate or severe. Those with intellectual disabilities learn more slowly, don’t always remember things they have learned, struggle applying what they have learned to new situations and usually think about life in a more concrete way. However, they will continue to learn and develop through their lives.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a group of developmental disabilities that can create social, communication and behavioral challenges. Although there is a lot of variance in individuals with autism some commonalities are avoidance or indifference to others, difficulty relating to others, monotonous and repetitive behavior such as rocking back and forth. People with autism are usually sensitive to sensory stimulation and, therefore, can be overwhelmed by ordinary sights, smells, sounds and touches.
Cerebral palsy refers to a group of disorders that affect the individual’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture and is the most common motor disability that occurs in childhood. Cerebral palsy is caused by abnormal brain development or damage occurring to the developing brain resulting in the inability to control muscle movement.
Individuals with severe cerebral palsy may require assistance in walking or may not be able to walk at all. Those with mild cerebral palsy walk awkwardly but may not need any assistance. In addition to the mobility challenges, some individuals with cerebral palsy may also experience intellectual disability, seizures or problems with speech, hearing or vision.
Down syndrome, also referred to as Trisomy 21, results when extra genetic material causes delays in both mental and physical development. More specifically, during conception, genetic information is inherited from both parents in the form of 46 chromosomes equally divided between the mother and father. With Down syndrome, the child gets an extra chromosome 21, which results in a total of 47 instead of 46. The physical features and medical conditions that come with Down syndrome vary between individuals and most health problems can be treated. This means that most people with Down syndrome can lead very healthy and productive lives. We have had the privilege of highlighting some of these individuals in previous articles.
Spina bifida, which literally means “cleft spine,” is the incomplete development of the brain, spinal cord and/or the protective covering around them. The complications associated with spina bifida vary from minor physical problems with minimal impairment to severe physical and mental disabilities. The impact of the disability will be determined by the size and location of the malformation, if it is covered and what spinal nerves are involved.
Regardless of the name and characteristic, each person with a “disability” also has their own unique “abilities” that are worth getting to know and encouraging.
This month as we are reminded to increase awareness of developmental disabilities, let’s also increase efforts to provide community and social inclusion.