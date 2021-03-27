American Fork City’s tagline is “The Hub of Utah County.”
Yes, Provo is the county seat and Provo-Orem are the largest cities in Utah County, but that is not what we are claiming by calling ourselves the “Hub.” As our annual community survey has indicated year after year, most of our residents live in American Fork because of our access to resources, amenities and family. From American Fork our residents can access major north-south and east-west corridors, airports in Provo and Salt Lake City, the mountains and the lake, work and school, and a wide variety of amenities.
This has brought people to American Fork from all walks of life. And this variety has benefited our city tremendously.
It is said that variety is the spice of life. I love that saying, originally penned by 18th century poet William Cowper in his book of poems called “The Task.” Spices are what we use to bring flavor and enjoyment to an otherwise bland meal. Similarly, embracing the new and different is what brings enjoyment to our lives and enhances our community.
As mayor of American Fork City, I am privileged to meet all sorts of people. I love meeting new people as it gives me the chance to learn new ideas or understand new perspectives. It has made my life in American Fork, and as mayor, that much more pleasant.
Our city is made up of all sorts of people, businesses and economics. We have large homes and modest ones, homeowners and renters, corporations and local stores. The largest portion of our residents have lived in American Fork for either less than five years or more than 20, further emphasizing the wide assortment of our citizens. Sometimes things that are different make us feel uncomfortable, but we should not turn away from the new simply because it is different. Different is good and can even enhance our quality of life.
If you were to have asked the 20-year-old me if I would ever be interested in public service, I would have said no. But because I am open to new things, I tried it and absolutely love it.
I am proud of the many people in our community who embrace the new and the different. I ask that people everywhere, in all communities, do the same.
I am not saying every new thing is the greatest, but being open to them is. The right attitude brings out the best in people and opens us up to new perspectives. Let us all enjoy our lives to their fullest by seasoning it with variety.