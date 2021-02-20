Name: Carlsbad
Sex: Male, Neutered
Age: 1-3 years old
Adoption Fee: $20
Carlsbad loves to get petted and cuddled. He will rub all over you lap for you to pet him and needs constant attention. He even enjoys the occasional belly rub. His fur is incredibly soft, and he would love a home where he can relax and snuggle as much as he can. He seems to get along with other cats although he may prefer to be the only cat in the home.
Carlsbad’s adoption fee is $20, which includes a 1-year rabies vaccine, FVRCP vaccine, and a $5 adoption fee.
If you are interested in meeting Carlsbad, please call North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at 801-785-3442 to set up an appointment.