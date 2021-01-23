Name: Moab Sex: Male, Neutered
Breed: Pitbull-Labrador Mix
Age: 3 years old
Size: Large
Adoption Fee: $50
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC Vaccines, a spay or neuter voucher for unaltered dogs and a dog license.
Moab is about 3 years old. He has been up for adoption since Jan. 8. Moab is a very strong dog. He will need a new home who is willing to put in the time to train him and get him the activity and exercise that he needs. He is very vocal in his kennel and his bark sounds a bit aggressive, but once he is out of the kennel, he is very sweet and loves to play.
We would recommend that he does not go to a home with children as he can be a little dominant with those around him. He is protective and territorial, although he seems to do pretty well with other dogs. Once Moab is comfortable with you, he likes to snuggle and is a very big sweetheart.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.