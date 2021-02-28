Name: Biscuit
Breed: Labrador
Sex: Male
Age: 4-6 years old
Adoption fee: $145
Biscuit is about 4-6 years old. He has been up for adoption since Feb. 16.
Biscuit is a very friendly and happy dog. He will chase balls or squeaky toys for as long as you are willing to throw them. He is very good at fetch and will bring the toys right back to your feet for you to throw it again.
Biscuit loves treats. He doesn’t seem to know many commands or he just has selective hearing because he does not mind very well. He has a ton of energy and will need a new home who can provide him with activity and stimulation to keep him busy.
Biscuit is a very loving dog and will even smile up at you to let you know he is content (as if the tail-wagging wasn’t enough). He seems to get along great with other dogs.
Biscuit’s adoption fee is $145, which includes a Utah County dog license, a 1-year rabies vaccine, up-to-date vaccine information and a $60 neuter voucher.
If you are interested in meeting Biscuit, please call North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at 801-785-3442 to make an appointment.