Name: Summit
Sex: Female
Breed: Border Collie/Husky Mix
Age: 1-3 years old
Size: Large
Adoption Fee: $145
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay or neuter voucher for unaltered dogs, and a dog license.
Summit is about 1-3 years old. She has been up for adoption since Jan. 27. Summit is a friendly dog, but she can be pretty shy in new situations. She does not like loud noises, especially loud trucks and vacuum cleaners.
She has a very fluffy coat that will need regular grooming and maintenance as it does tend to mat and she sheds quite a bit. She can be pretty dramatic and loud about certain things that may be bothering her, such as brushing her too much or petting her when she doesn’t want to be petted.
Summit loves belly rubs and she gives the biggest hugs. She knows how to sit on command, but it seems like she needs more training for other commands and potty training reminders. She loves to play with tennis balls and sometimes a good squeaky toy. She is picky about the treats that she likes.
We think that Summit will do best in a home with a fenced-in yard for her to run around and only older children who understand that she does need her own space. It will take her some time to become fully comfortable in a new environment but once she bonds to a new person, she becomes very attached.
From what we can tell, she seems to do okay with other dogs but may be a bit submissive at first. A slow and correct introduction will be necessary for her when meeting new dogs. We have also noticed that she has a little bit of a prey drive when it comes to small animals and we recommend using caution with her around rabbits, cats, chickens, etc.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.