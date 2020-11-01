Name: Macintyre
Sex: Male, Neutered
Breed: Boxer Mix
Age: 6 years old
Size: Large
Adoption Fee: $50
All dog adoptions include Rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC vaccines, spay and neuter vouchers for unaltered dogs, and a dog license.
Macintyre is about 6 years old. He has been up for adoption since Oct. 16. Macintyre is a friendly dog, but he can be a little shy around new people. He warms up pretty quick and loves to be pet and get attention. He seems to know how to sit and shake but will need training on other commands.
We are unsure if he is potty trained. He is very smart and is an escape artist. He can jump very high and will need a home that is able to watch him to make sure he doesn’t run off. He loves people and would do great in a home with people who can take him outside on adventures. He seems to do OK with other dogs.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.