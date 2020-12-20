Name: Grapefruit
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Age: 1-3 years old
Adoption Fee: $60
Grapefruit is about 1-3 years old. She has been up for adoption since Nov. 10. Grapefruit is a shy cat who will need a lot of time and patience for her to build her confidence. She is not used to being around people, but she is friendly and loves to be pet. She is a sweet cat, but she will need a lot of love to make sure she is comfortable with her new surroundings.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.