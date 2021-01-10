Name: Fezziwig
Sex: Male
Breed: Rex Rabbit
Age: Unknown
Adoption Fee: $5
Fezziwig has been up for adoption since Dec. 28, 2020. Fezziwig is a very soft rabbit. His fur is like velvet. He is calm and doesn’t mind being held and pet. He is very good about being groomed and having his nails clipped. Fezziwig is a friendly and social rabbit who enjoys to be around people.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.