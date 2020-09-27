North Utah Valley Animal Shelter courtesy

Name: Professor

Sex: Male, neutered

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 3-6 years old

Adoption fee: $20

Professor is 3-6 years old. He has been up for adoption since Sept. 14. Professor is a huge cat who is very timid. He likes to be left alone for the most part, but he does enjoy scratches. He is very large and would most likely need diet food. He seems to get along OK with other cats. Professor will take time to warm up to a new home, so he will need patience.

For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.

