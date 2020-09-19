Names: Calvin and Hobbes
Sex: Males
Breed: Fancy rat
Age: Unknown
Adoption fee: $5
Calvin has been up for adoption since Sept. 10. Calvin and his brother, Hobbes, are curious and very friendly. They like to snuggle together and run around their enclosure. They like to hide in little tubes and igloos. They like to be held and to interact with people. They will do better if they are adopted together.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.