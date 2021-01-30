Name: Heber
Sex: Male, Neutered
Breed: Pitbull Mix
Age: 3-5 years old
Size: Very Large
Adoption Fee: $50
All dog adoptions include rabies vaccine, first set of DHPPC Vaccines, spay or neuter voucher for unaltered dogs, and dog license.
Heber is about 3-5 years old. He has been up for adoption since Jan. 13. Heber is a huge dog. He is very strong and very energetic. He knows how to sit, shake and “sit pretty,” but he may need some training for other commands and manners.
He seems to be potty trained but may need a few reminders. Despite his size, he thinks that he is a lap dog and will take any opportunity to get his belly rubbed. Because of his size and strength, we are recommending that Heber does not go to a home with children. He needs people who will respect his space when he wants it.
We have also noticed that he tends to resource guard his toys and treats and growls a bit when you take his stuff away. He also gets a little nervous and reactive around loud noises and sudden movements. Heber needs a new home who is willing to be patient and work with him on manners and minor behavioral issues.
He is very friendly and loves everyone, especially people who will give him a good scratch or a treat. He is a high energy dog and needs room to run around and get his exercise.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.