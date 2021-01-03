Pet of the Week
Courtesy North Utah Valley Animal Shelter.

Name: Kelly

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 3 years old

Adoption Fee: $60

Kelly is about 3 years old. She has been up for adoption since Nov. 18. Kelly is a very chill cat who just likes to hang out. She is friendly and likes to be pet and cuddled. She gets along with everybody but needs to be the only pet in the home. She does not get along with other animals very well.

For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.