Sex: Male
Breed: Domestic longhair
Age: 1-3 years old
Adoption fee: $60
Marshall is about 1-3 years old. He has been up for adoption since Aug. 21. Marshall is a very large kitty. He can be a little shy, but he loves to meow at you for attention. He likes to be petted and scratched behind his ears. Once he is comfortable with you and his new situation, he is very friendly and outgoing. He seems to get along OK with other cats.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.