Name: Genevieve
Sex: Unknown
Breed: Parakeet
Age: Unknown
Adoption Fee: $10
Genevieve has been up for adoption since Oct. 19. Genevieve is a cute and active parakeet. She is pretty quiet most of the time and doesn’t like a lot of human interaction. She is content to hang out in her cage and observe what is going on around her. She loves her little toys and perches that are in her enclosure. We are unsure about Genevieve’s gender and age.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.