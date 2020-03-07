NUVAS Pet of the Week: "Gordon" Siberian Husky.

Name: Gordon
Sex: Male
Breed: Siberian Husky
Age: 8 months old
Size: Large
Adoption fee: $132
Gordon is about 9 months old. He has been up for adoption since Jan. 14. Gordon is a VERY energetic boy. He will need tons of daily exercise and activities to keep him busy. He absolutely loves people and wants to be with you all the time. So far he does not seem to have any training and is terrible on a leash. He needs someone with a firm hand who is willing to deal with his stubbornness and enjoy how dramatic he is about absolutely everything. Gordon has endless personality and would be a very fun dog for someone with the time to train him.
For more information contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801)785-3442 or visit us online at http://northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org.