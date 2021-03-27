Pet of the Week

Rita (#409)
Breed: Golden Retriever mix
Age: 1-3 years old
Gender: Female
Size: Large
Adoption fee: $145
Rita is about 1-3 years old. She has been available for adoption since March 16. Rita can be a little skittish around new people, loud noises or sudden movements, but she is a very sweet girl. She seems to know how to sit, but gets very excited and can’t hold it for long. Rita will need some training for basic commands, but she seems to be potty trained already. She is picky about what treats she likes, but she really enjoys peanut butter bones. Rita also seems to enjoy playing with squeaky toys and tennis balls. She is a cuddle-bug and is always jumping up to give hugs. Rita seems to get along pretty well with other dogs, but she may be shy and timid when she first meets them.
The adoption fee includes a 1-year Utah County Animal License, a 1-year rabies vaccination, up-to-date vaccination records, and a spay/neuter voucher.
For more information, contact the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter at (801) 785-3442 or visit us online at northutahvalleyanimalshelter.org