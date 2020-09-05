Back-to-school season is typically a time of some uncertainty for students.
New classrooms, teachers, social dynamics and content to learn can be both daunting and exciting. But this year, back-to-school uncertainty is particularly high as we navigate school openings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re not sure how this new experience will be or how the year will develop based on case counts and other factors outside of our control.
Everyone reacts to and copes with uncertainty and change in individual ways. The key is to be intentional about how we help children emotionally, socially and physically during this back-to-school time.
Here are three ways you can help your own families and the children around you develop resilience and lower anxiety and stress:
Prioritize emotional health
Actively practicing appropriate coping skills is a great way to work on emotional health. At a time when your child is calm, take time to practice coping skills — such as deep breathing, breaking down tasks into smaller “chunks,” and categorizing worries as “out of my control” and “in my control” and focusing on the things we do have control over.
When your child becomes worried and you prompt them to use the coping skills you have practiced together, they are more likely to try them out.
Planning things to look forward to also can help decrease anxiety and increase positive feelings. From creating a special dish for dinner to exploring a national park or even scheduling a “mystery” day where you surprise your child with an extra special activity, having these activities to anticipate can foster a culture of hope and excitement in your family.
Make social connections
Social distancing and school schedules that don’t align with a friend’s can result in feelings of social isolation, which may lead to anxiety and depression. Get creative in facilitating ways for your child to connect with friends outside of school, as appropriate.
Kicking a soccer ball back and forth, riding bikes, raking and jumping in leaf piles, and drawing with sidewalk chalk are just a couple of activities that can easily be done while social distancing.
Connecting with teachers and other school staff is important, too. Gather information about your child’s teacher and ask your child to demonstrate how they would ask their teacher for help, whether in person or online.
When children feel safe and connected to those adults around them, they are more likely to learn and perform better.
Take care of physical health
Ensuring your child gets a good night’s sleep before starting school each day can work wonders for their overall functioning.
Practice good sleep hygiene for your child by establishing and maintaining a regular bedtime — even on the weekends — and bedtime routine, avoiding caffeine during the afternoon and evening, and turning off all screens at least an hour before bed. It’s a lot of work to stay vigilant with sleep routines, but this is one of the most important things we can do.
It’s also important to take brain breaks and get some good exercise, especially since virtual learning means your child doesn’t have to walk between classes and recess. Schedule times to jump on a trampoline, run around outside with the dog, follow along with a kids’ exercise video online or time how fast they can run up and down the stairs in the apartment complex.
While these strategies won’t eliminate the uncertainty of the pandemic and the back-to-school season, they can hopefully provide your families with the additional tools to successfully navigate this school year and other stressful life events to come.
If you need more support or notice your child is struggling, reach out to your school psychologist, counselor or school social worker to receive more support. They are working diligently to support students. For further resources, please visit the Utah Association of School Psychologists or the National Association of School Psychologists.
Lauren Rich is a school psychologist and related services supervisor for Davis School District. She is also the past president for the Utah Association of School Psychologists. If you would like to contact Lauren, you can reach her at larich@dsdmail.net.