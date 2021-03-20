Walk through many a neighborhood in Provo, and chances are you’ll encounter dozens of young families who would love to buy a home – but they are sure they can’t.
Why is that?
High rental prices, intimidating vocabulary around mortgages and that seemingly impossible 20 percent down payment can stop families from even looking into buying a home.
Elaina and Wesley Wheeler were in that boat. The Utah County couple had three children and had been renting apartments for their entire marriage. The obstacles to buying a home seemed insurmountable. But after they took the free, in-person Homebuyer Education class at Community Action Services and Food Bank (CASFB), they learned that buying a home was absolutely something they could do.
Busy lives and too-high rent
Elaina and Wesley got married soon after Wesley started school at Snow College. Wesley earned his associate’s degree and was soon offered a place at the Florence Academy of Art – a true honor since only 100 students are enrolled at a time.
“But we had to pay out of pocket, and we had a baby,” Elaina said. “So we started looking locally for other art schools.”
They spent the next several years working, moving around the state as they found opportunities for Wesley to study under artists and at art schools. But after they welcomed their third child, they wanted to make a change. So Wesley decided to complete his bachelor’s degree in illustration at Utah Valley University, where he graduated in 2017.
“We moved into a nicer apartment, and we thought about buying a house, but we held off,” Elaina said. “The market was just so crazy, and rent was so high that we never felt like we could save enough.”
It was just recently that a friend mentioned the Homebuyer Education class at CASFB. Ready for a permanent home, the couple decided to check out the class in February to see what they could learn.
Six life-changing hours
The class changed everything.
“If there was some way I could put a billboard on every overpass to tell people about this class, I would do it!” Elaina said. “I wish there was a way to really get the word out.”
The free six-hour class (which also can be taken as two three-hour classes) is designed to empower families to become long-time homeowners. The following are some of the aspects of the class that the Wheelers found particularly helpful:
Talking to a loan officer and realtor and asking them questions.
Becoming educated on the terminology around purchasing a home.
Walking through the steps of buying a home.
Learning about resources like homeownership assistance programs (which can help with down payments and closing costs) and build-your-own-house programs.
“The biggest eye-opener was realizing that you don’t have to have a 20 percent down payment saved in the bank to get into a home,” Elaina said. “We thought we would be waiting forever.”
They also signed up for CASFB’s financial management series, which offers four classes:
Budgeting to achieve your goals.
Understanding your credit, credit report and credit score.
Becoming your own debt manager.
Saving for your future.
The Wheelers were doing well with debt management, so they didn’t need to take the debt class. But they did take the credit class, learning about the importance of paying on time and how to review their credit report to make sure it is accurate. Their credit score wasn’t bad; they just needed a little knowledge to help them make it as good as it could be.
Ultimately, the classes taught them new knowledge and reinforced the wisdom of some of the things they were already doing. With this education under their belt, the Wheelers left the program confident in their ability to buy their own home.
Prepared for the future
Before taking the class, the Wheelers felt lost.
“We didn’t even know where to start!” Elaina said. “After taking this class, we aren’t so blind. We actually have a chance! We have direction and know where to go to get a home.”
The couple plans to save up for a bit longer and potentially move out of state when they are ready to buy their home. Since they both work remotely and know how to get the home-buying process started, the transition will be smooth.
Many Utah families are in situations similar to the Wheelers’. Elaina’s encouragement for these families is simple: “Don’t get discouraged with today’s economy. Take the Homebuyer Education class and see what you can learn and see what you can do!”