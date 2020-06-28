Strawberry Days, Pleasant Grove’s annual city celebration, took place right on schedule last week, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of many events and festivities throughout the country. However, the celebration was different this year and a few acts of kindness made it special for residents.
Lights
For the first time, a giant strawberry appeared on “G Mountain” on the first night of Strawberry Days and stayed there throughout the week. The 250-feet wide, 450-feet tall strawberry was constructed of solar lights by resident David Hartle. Hartle has created several other light designs on the mountain in the past couple of years.
But, two days after Hartle and his daughter spent many hours over the course of three days creating the strawberry, vandals stole and broke some of the lights. However, Pleasant Grovians came together to right the wrong. An online fundraiser was started and within hours, over $300 was donated to purchase replacements. Hartle and some of his family members spent several hours fixing the strawberry in time for the lights to shine once again the next night.
Rocks
Resident Charon Mouritsen began “PGrocks” four years ago after hearing about something similar in another community. People are encouraged to hide painted rocks around the city for others to find. Then, photos of the found rocks are posted on the PGrocks Facebook page.
This year, Mouritsen hand painted 230 rocks to look like strawberries and hid them all over town just before Strawberry Days. People were encouraged to look for them throughout the week. At the end of the week, those who found rocks – or painted some of their own — gathered at Downtown Park, along with masks, gloves and a sanitizing station, and received tickets for prizes, donated by local businesses.
The strawberry rocks were a huge success, but when Mouritsen went home from the park, she read messages from a mom who had been searching for the park so she could attend with her daughter. The woman had recently moved to “PG” and came upon the PG Rocks Facebook page. After reading about the event, she and her young daughter painted strawberry rocks. But, they couldn’t seem to find the park.
Finally, Mouritsen asked her, “You are in Pleasant Grove, Utah, right?” The reply: “What? No!” It turns out that the woman thought that the PG Rocks Facebook page was for Prince George, British Columbia.
After hearing about this mix-up and the disappointment of the 7-year-old girl – her mom said she cried for hours – residents once again are stepping up to help. Anyone who would like to is invited to send cards to the mom and daughter to make up for the sadness of missing the highly anticipated event. For more information, check out the PGrocks Facebook page.
Chalk
PG Cares partnered with United Way of Utah County to hold the first-ever Strawberry Days Chalk the Lot. People were invited to decorate a parking stall at Pleasant Grove High School with chalk. Both PG Cares and United Way of Utah County’s EveryDay Strong program have goals of helping people deal with depression, anxiety and reducing suicide.
More than 140 different artworks were created and displayed, including favorite book characters, strawberries and inspiring messages, such as “You are Enough,” “Let the Sun Shine In,” and “Black Lives Matter.”
These new events, which were born out of a need for social-distancing activities, were so popular with residents that they are expected to continue with future Strawberry Days. The kindnesses shown throughout the week will, I’m sure, continue as well.