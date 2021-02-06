A new month brings with it reminders of hope and ideas of kindness in Utah Valley.
Gov. Spencer Cox has declared Feb. 12 to be “A Day of Hope in Utah,” and the entire month will be “Choose Kindness Month” in Pleasant Grove. We can all benefit from a little more kindness and hope in our lives.
Hope
Cox’s declaration states several reasons for the Day of Hope.
Utah is ranked sixth in the nation for suicide deaths with a suicide rate that is 10.9% higher than the national average. During 2018, 1.4 million suicide attempts occurred nationwide.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for ages 10-17 in Utah. Loss of hope is not limited to discrimination by race, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, genetic or any other basis.
A Day of Hope would create an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues.
Perhaps the most compelling reason for the Day of Hope is that we should work together as a community to prevent suicide. On Feb. 12, many schools in the state will be holding activities to promote hope. For the rest of us, this day can be a reminder of something we should do all the time: help others feel hope.
Hope can happen. According to suicidepreventionlifeline.org, “Suicide is not inevitable for anyone. By starting the conversation, providing support and directing help to those who need it, we can prevent suicides and save lives.”
Kindness
Kindness is in the air in Pleasant Grove, and it is spreading to other communities, as well. All month long, acts of kindness are being encouraged as part of the Choose Kindness campaign. Choose Kindness is a nonprofit organization that promotes kindness in the community.
During the month of February, community members are encouraged to show kindness to others and ideas have been shared on social media with a month-long calendar of kindness acts.
Some examples include reading a book to a child, sending a thank you note to an elected official, calling your parents and tell them you love them, reaching out to an elderly person who is lonely and striking up a conversation with a stranger.
Poet Maya Angelou once said: “I’ve had rainbows in my clouds. Be a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud.”
I agree. We don’t have to live in Pleasant Grove or Utah Valley to choose kindness this month and every month. We don’t have to wait until Feb. 12 to share hope and help others to feel hope.
For suicide prevention resources, check out afsp.org and follow @hopesquads on Instagram or Facebook. Help is also available 24 hours a day by calling 800-273-8255.
For more information about Choose Kindness, check out choosekindnesspg.org or follow on Facebook at Choose Kindness PG.