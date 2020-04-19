It happened so suddenly, even though we knew it was probable. But on March 13, when we found out that in-person school was canceled for two weeks, it seemed so abrupt. While we have had breaks before — fall break, Christmas break — this was different because we weren’t mentally prepared to be without our students for so long. We didn’t get to tell them goodbye.
So, when we found out this last week that we wouldn’t be returning to school, physically, this school year, it was a difficult thing to hear. While we knew it was probably going to happen, the announcement on April 14 darkened the small hope that we, the teachers, had. We wanted to go back to school.
At first, the idea of working from home for a few days didn’t seem so bad. Many of us thought it might just be for a couple of weeks and could be a nice break in the routine.
And, in some ways, it is. I am spending more time with my own children. With two in high school, we sit together and do our work each day — they are learning and I am teaching. I love the time with my daughters. But, there is a void where 27 first-graders used to be.
At the end of three weeks of teaching from home, my coworkers and I participated in a teacher parade, driving through our school boundary neighborhoods, as many other schools across the country have done.
What we found out is that this parade, although fun, was a somber reminder that we miss these kids — our kids. That is how we start to think of our students when we spend several hours each day, most days, with them. Our students, our children.
I used to think it was too loud when 15 6-year-olds would tell me about recess all at the same time. Now it’s too quiet. I used to look forward to a few minutes of alone time during the day. Now, I miss the fun chaos. But, even though it’s different now, the teaching and learning continues.
Many hours each week are spent creating instructional videos, reading via video, checking the work that is digitally turned in to us, checking on families from whom we have not heard. Several hours each week are spent answering emails, texts and phone calls from parents. We communicate with colleagues daily. We plan together and share. We also answer the letters, emails and videos sent to us by students who miss us. We miss them too.
We worry about the learning that the students are experiencing, but more than that, we worry about them. Do they have enough food? Are their parents out of work? If their parents are working, who is watching the children? Are they scared? What about the ones who we know are going through hard times at home? Are they okay?
To my students: You’re experiencing and doing what has not been experienced and done before and that is pretty great. You’re learning in a new way and these experiences will be good for you. Still, I wish we were back in school. We’re right in the middle of reading “The Magic Finger” by Roald Dahl and we need to find out how it ends. I miss you showing me your loose teeth and the pictures you drew the night before. I hope you have someone to talk to when you’re sad. We have unfinished business, even though we are still learning and doing. It’s not the same when we aren’t together. I miss the laughs we share and the talks we have. I miss my kids.