Are you ready for some good news? Students from all over Utah are finding some brightness during a difficult time in life by participating in the arts.
Their stories are being shared on a new website, www.ArtsForLife.com, but we don’t have to still be in school to brighten our lives with the arts.
The Arts for Life website is part of The Arts for Life initiative, an initiative born from The Utah Partnership for Arts Education. The initiative is aimed at sharing stories of how the arts have personally affected people.
By highlighting these personal stories, the Arts for Life initiative reveals the rich and strong significance of arts education and experiences in helping people deal with life’s struggles, giving them hope, providing a creative outlet and any other number of benefits.
Students, educators and communities have all been personally affected by the arts. Stories shared on the Arts for Life website include a variety of ways that the arts have helped people get through tough times — a help that a lot of us need right now.
One post on the site read: “For the first time since we can remember, he has been excited to go to school. For the first time in a long time, he is sleeping through the night.”
These sentiments were voiced from a father of an autistic son to a dance teacher.
Another post, written by a high school student, describes how music helped her to deal with and come forward about past sexual abuse.
“Art is strength,” she wrote. “Art is power. Art is freedom.”
“I feel so blessed to be able to be in that choir class,” according to a letter written to a teacher from a high school student. “I don’t think there’s been one class where something hasn’t made my day, and many times it’s the motivation I use to get out of bed in the morning because life sucks but at least I’ll get to go to choir today.”
Teachers know how the arts benefit their students, no matter the age. They know how the arts help their students to learn, feel successful, enjoy life, reduce stress and find peace. Through Arts for Life, everyone else will get to learn about some of these artful experiences, as well.
While young students are involved in the arts through school, the rest of us can enjoy the benefits of the arts, even if we’re not professional artists and even during a pandemic.
In fact, art therapy is often used as one treatment for depression and a simple search on the internet shows many studies that indicate participating in, looking at and listening to the arts can help alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety.
So, let’s get artsy. We can doodle, draw, write a story or poem, turn up the music and dance, look at paintings and outdoor murals, sing a song or read a good book.
After all, according to writer and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Every artist was once an amateur.”
Check out stories about arts experiences on artsforlifeutah Facebook page and on Instagram @artsforlifeutah.