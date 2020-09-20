It’s fire season, and it seems that there are fires everywhere.
The western United States is particularly hurting, experiencing fire, smoke and devastation daily. Close to home, a fire broke out on “G” mountain in Pleasant Grove on Sept. 12, in addition to other recent fires in Utah County.
We were lucky that night. The stories of loss from my home state of Oregon and other west coast communities are heartbreaking and help me realize how much worse it could have been.
The Battle Creek 2 Fire, the second fire in the area of Battle Creek Canyon in Pleasant Grove this summer, struck fear into many people as it came close to local homes, including many in my own neighborhood, forcing some to evacuate.
Several acres burned, and firefighters put their lives on the line.
On the other hand, kindnesses were shown. When people began to evacuate, residents offered to open up their homes to others through social media. People checked on each other with late night phone calls and texts. Words of gratitude were shared.
“I’m overwhelmed by the love I feel from family and friends!” one social media post read. “Thanks for the phone calls, texts, and Facebook messages/posts asking if we are all right or if we need anything! I feel loved and cared for.”
“I was just thinking this is our third mountain fire in a month...yet no structures or lives lost. Which, to me, means our fire department response is incredible,” read another.
When Pleasant Grovians saw the fire was close to the beloved letter “G” on the mountainside, many residents were worried.
“I don’t have words right now,” according to a post on the Pleasant Grove Community Connection Facebook page. “Waiting for the smoke to clear on G Mountain so we can see the damage. What I do know is that no matter what that damage is, we will come together and rebuild. Because that’s what we do in Pleasant Grove.”
However, even though the fire was close to the “G,” the landmark remained undamaged.
Pleasant Grove’s Fire Department was the initial response to the Battle Creek 2 Fire. Several other departments soon joined the fight.
“It was relatively large and moving fast,” Pleasant Grove Captain Justin Whatcott said about the fire when they first arrived.
Whatcott said they worked throughout the night to keep the fire from moving into nearby neighborhoods. When those of us who live in the area went to bed Saturday night, the fire seemed to be right in our backyards. By morning, however, we could barely see the flames.
Thank you to the firefighters who do this crazy and scary job. Our local firefighters do it well. Let’s all try to make sure that they have less of this kind of work to do.
Whatcott said the most important thing that people can do to prevent more fires is to simply be responsible and pay attention to fire restrictions. We were lucky. People were kept safe and homes were protected.
According to SparkChange.Utah.gov, ways to prevent outdoor fires include only starting a campfire in an approved fire pit that is free from vegetation, never leaving a fire unattended, dousing fires with water or smothering them with dirt when finished, not starting fires on windy days, not parking a hot car in dry grass, ensuring tow chains don’t drag, and never participating in target shooting on or near dry vegetation. And, of course, use fireworks legally and wisely.