During a time when many are suffering from illness, financial struggles, isolation from family members and feelings of uncertainty, something happened last week that ignited positivity and hope in me. Social media was flooded with messages of thankfulness.
“Whether born of happiness or exhaustion, I’m thankful for shoulder ride head snuggles.”
“I’m grateful for the help of modern medicine that made it possible for me to have a baby.”
“I’m grateful for parents who love me unconditionally.”
These are some of the social media posts that I read during the past few days, tagged with the “#GiveThanks” hashtag.
On Nov. 20, Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared a video message where he invited people to experience the healing power of gratitude by keeping a daily gratitude journal on social media.
“At the end of seven days, see if you feel happier and more at peace,” he urged.
Nelson offers an explanation about why he issued this invitation on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website.
“A few weeks ago, I woke in the middle of the night with the thought that I should offer a prayer of gratitude to God for all of His children around the globe,” Nelson recalled during his message. “Thoughts flooded my mind of all of the things for which we should be grateful and how expressing that gratitude could become a healing spirit in our lives. As the inspiration came, specific details, including when and how I should share this message, came to my mind and heart.”
By using the hashtag “#GiveThanks” along with gratitude posts, we are able to share with others from around the world the things for which we are grateful. And millions of people did just that.
“Thankful for blessings of living in a free country.”
“I feel fortunate to live in a country where female doesn’t hinder my opportunity to gain an education.”
“Grateful for cake!”
The research is pretty clear on the importance of focusing on gratitude. Results of this practice have been found to increase emotional healing, reduce stress, strengthen relationships and even help us get a better night’s sleep.
In a study by Robert A. Emmons and Michael E. McCullough, college students were asked to write briefly each week about things for which they were grateful for 10 weeks. Researchers discovered this practice increased their feelings of well-being, reduced physical symptoms of illness and increased exercise hours.
I didn’t know that I needed this, but reading about what others are thankful for and thinking about all of the things that I am thankful for was indeed healing. It is easy to get caught up in the “why me” mentality when life is rough. Reading examples of the good about others’ lives helped me realize all that is good in mine.
While during Novembers of the past, I often skimmed the “I’m thankful for” posts — they were often very similar to each other — but this time was different. I found myself looking forward to reading about those parts of life that are simple yet enriching — books, music, jokes, pets, funny movies, family, friends, soda, water, the mountains, chocolate and relationships with a higher power.
Gratitude truly is healing — when life is good and when life is bad. I will try to “#GiveThanks” more often.