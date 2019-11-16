What began as a surprise for Pleasant Grove residents in 2015 has become a catalyst for healing in other communities that have experienced tragedy. Baby Betsy, the original flag that was first unfurled in Grove Creek Canyon on July 4, 2015, to the surprise and gratitude of Utah County residents, flew above Ventana Canyon in Tucson, Arizona during this past week.
Earlier this month, nine American women and children were killed during an ambush in Mexico. Six children were still hospitalized this week in Tucson. Follow the Flag founder Kyle Fox said he felt like the community there needed some healing, so his team took the flag and unfurled it as a sign of support and healing.
“We scouted on Google Earth and found Ventana Canyon,” Fox said. “We took measurements online.” Although another Follow the Flag flag – The Major – was flying during the same week in North Ogden, the team felt this project was too important to not do. So they packed up their gear and drove south.
As the flag was unfurled in Arizona, the husband and father of some of the victims as well as the sister of Major Brent Taylor, the former mayor of North Ogden who was killed last year in Afghanistan, were the last to let the flag go. “That was one in a million,” Fox said of the experience.
In addition to displaying an enormous symbol of patriotism, love for our country and gratitude for veterans, the flags of Follow the Flag serve to heal. Many have felt the comfort that comes when they see the red, white and blue flapping in the wind.
The flag in Ventana Canyon is the fifth healing flight for the Follow the Flag flags. Others include the original healing flight of The Major, the giant flag that flew in North Ogden’s Coldwater Canyon on Major Taylor’s birthday last summer. The Major flew a healing flight in Pleasant Grove, when on July 4, Big Betsy was damaged in a storm and The Major was hung to replace her. In June, the giant flag was hung in Logan in honor of Lizzy Shelley, 5, who had recently been murdered. Flags were flown in Cedar Hills in August 2017 to honor Sgt. Aaron Butler, National Guardsman, after he was killed in Afghanistan.
“Our mission is to help people heal in trying times,” Fox said. “We want to have gear ready for when tragedy strikes.”
The Follow the Flag organization continues to grow, with the Utah County chapter, North Ogden chapter and a new chapter forming in Arizona.
Utah County residents can look forward to July 4 when the flag will fly once again in Grove Creek Canyon in Pleasant Grove. Be sure to check the Follow the Flag Facebook page often to find other opportunities to enjoy the enormous flags.