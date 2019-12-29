As newspaper writers, we get to be witnesses, either firsthand or secondhand, to people’s actions. Many of these are kindnesses given to strangers and often for the good of the community.
In March, thousands of dollars were raised at Pleasant Grove’s Taco Amigo during their second annual Day of Giving. Hundreds of Utah Countians supported the restaurant’s efforts that day and the proceeds were donated to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.
In May, more than 3,000 people volunteered hours of their time to rebuild Discovery Park in Pleasant Grove. The park is heavily used by children and families from all over the county and, due to the efforts of these volunteers, it is now safer and more accessible to those with special needs.
Vantage Point, a temporary shelter for homeless youth in Provo, was revamped in October, thanks to a group of volunteers from a neighborhood in Utah County. The group chooses one big project each year that will help others. They donate their time, effort and money for the causes.
Did you know that over 50,000 packs of food were delivered to school-age children in Utah County during 2019? The packs of food are delivered on Fridays so the children will have food to eat at their homes during the weekends when school breakfast and lunch aren’t available. The Five12 organization provides these free of charge to students who are identified by school personnel as being at risk for hunger at home. Hundreds of volunteers donate their time every month to pack the bags of nutritious foods.
Just this month, a giant star began shining on the mountainside in Pleasant Grove. The star, made up of solar-powered lights, is a result of hours of work from some Pleasant Grove residents and donations from others.
During this past year, Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry in American Fork received 465,967 pounds of food donations from the community. Those donations were passed on to feed thousands of families and individuals who were experiencing temporary hardships, such as loss of employment and medical problems. In fact, between the Tabitha’s Way Food Pantries in both American Fork and Spanish Fork, more than 80,000 individuals are helped with basic food each year. This is largely due to donations of food and time from community members.
Hundreds of people in Utah County recently stood in for Santa Claus as they provided presents for children through the Sub for Santa program and for individuals at the Utah State Hospital through the Forgotten Patient Project.
While we are able to read in the news about many of these good deeds, most of the kindnesses shown in our own neighborhoods don’t make the news. Most acts of kindness are done quietly and without fanfare. That’s what’s great about kindness – it’s usually given just for kindness’ sake.