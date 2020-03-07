After a rape, the last thing that a victim should have to worry about is paying medical bills, but many do, and this can be a deterrent for them coming forward to report. It’s important that victims know that they won’t have to pay the medical fees incurred from the assault.
According to Lori Jenkins, Sexual Assault Services Director for the Center for Women and Children in Crisis in Orem, the financial worries can be a deterrent, especially for college-age victims. This age group is, unfortunately, a common demographic for these types of crimes in Utah County. They are often away from home for the first time and are afraid they cannot pay the medical bills or are afraid their parents’ insurance will be billed.
If the victims are 18 years of age or older, it is up to them to tell their parents or not tell them, according to Jenkins. For a variety of reasons, they often do not want their parents to find out that they were assaulted.
“Some say, ‘I should have known, I shouldn’t have gone somewhere where people were drinking, I shouldn’t have used that app,’” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said that she has talked with a few victims who were not going to go to the hospital and report the rapes because they couldn’t pay.
“They say, ‘I wasn’t going to come in. I have $30 to get me through the end of the month,’” Jenkins said. But, in fact, there will be no bill.
Expenses are paid by the Crime Victims Reparations Program through the Utah Office For Victims of Crimes. The fines and fees that criminals are sentenced to pay fund this program. Additionally, victims can get help with therapy and other expenses related to the crime through this program.
In addition to fear of medical costs, the idea of going to the hospital after such a traumatic experience can be terrifying. But, what many of them don’t know is that they can make their own decisions at the hospital.
“We want to give control back to them after control was taken away from them during the assault,” Jenkins said. Victims are in charge of which medications they take after the assault, which parts of the exam are performed and whether to press charges.
“We just want to make sure they’re okay. We want them to get checked out medically and get the DNA evidence collected,” Jenkins said. The DNA has to be collected within six days after the assault for accuracy.
According to Jenkins, more rape victims are reporting their assaults than in the past. That’s good. The number of rapes is also increasing in Utah Valley. That’s not good.
How can we all help? Citizens should be keeping a close eye on how many reported assaults are being prosecuted in Utah County. Also, there are volunteer opportunities with the Center for Women and Children in Crisis, which provides a variety of services for victims of rapes, even if they occurred years earlier.
For more information, check out http://.cwcic.org. To reach the rape crisis 24-hour hotline, call (801) 356-2511 or 1-888-421-1100.