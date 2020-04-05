We all need some positivity, brightness and hope right now when life has changed temporarily and each day seems somewhat uncertain.
One way to find this brightness is to look toward “G Mountain” in Pleasant Grove at night. There, you will see lights outlining the shape of the state of Utah with a heart inside. The design first shined last weekend and has continued nightly, adding some sparkle to worrisome times.
Last month, Pleasant Grove resident David Hartle, who has surprised Utah Countians with lighted designs on that same mountain before, held a contest to engage local youth in something positive. Kids younger than 18 were invited to submit designs that were then judged by a group of residents. After that, Hartle displayed the top ten on his Facebook page and asked people to text their votes. The winning design would be built on the mountainside by Hartle.
That design, which is about 250 feet tall and 100 feet wide and is comprised of 64 solar-powered lights, was the brainchild of 14-year-old Leigha Squire of Pleasant Grove. “I chose that design because with the coronavirus, people need hope and need to be uplifted. What better way to show hope for our state?” Leigha said. “I’m glad people are getting the message and feeling hope.”
Hartle received more than 40 entries. The top three included Squire’s design, a multicolored heart and a white roll of toilet paper, adding some humor to a stressful situation. Hartle incorporated these other two designs into the final project by making the heart multicolored and using white lights for the outline of the state of Utah.
It took about 15 hours over four days to build the design. Hartle isn’t sure how long he will leave it up — it can be a chore going up often to fix or replace lights, even though he loves to do it and loves the hike up. But, he wants to leave it as long as people are enjoying it and finding comfort, possibly for a couple more weeks.
“I think this design really signifies a sense of love and goodness that our community and state have for one another. It reminds us to see that there can be light and love in this unprecedented time,” Hartle said.
After the lights went up, social media was flooded with photos and sentiments of appreciation. In a time when we are all trying to help each other, these lights are doing their part. If you haven’t seen them yet, take a drive to Pleasant Grove. It will be worth the time.