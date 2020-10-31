Something about Halloween rekindles memories of the excitement of trick-or-treating, putting on a costume, autumn nights, ghost stories and a thrill that comes from getting scared — as long as the frights aren’t real. This year, Halloween can still be fun, despite the pandemic.
Just last week, I learned about the Canyon Road Haunt in Pleasant Grove. All month, people have been getting spooked there while still distancing from others.
In fact, it’s a drive-through haunt, so visitors needn’t leave the comfort of their cars.
People are still visiting other haunts and pumpkin patches while being careful to distance from others and wear masks. In other words, the COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop those who love to run, screaming, away from zombies and those who love to get lost in corn mazes.
Trick-or-treating may be different this year. While some people are choosing not to venture out, others will still be traversing their neighborhoods in search of candy.
Social media has been full of ideas for safe trick-or-treating, including wearing masks — not the scary kind — and using hand sanitizer, frequently.
One Pleasant Grove family fashioned a candy chute that travels down the handrail from their front porch. This way, trick-or-treaters will not have to come in contact with the homeowners at all. And, kids will love it.
Others are setting up candy stations in front of their homes with individually wrapped candy bags for trick-or-treaters to take — just one please. Many are planning to trick-or-treat with immediate family members rather than in large neighborhood groups. Some local cities even held drive-through trunk-or-treat events this year.
But, trick-or-treating isn’t the only enjoyable Halloween activity.
A 6-year-old boy said to me the other day, “If we can’t go trick-or-treating, we’ll just watch a scary movie and eat candy at home.”
What a great attitude.
Many people will be finding ways to celebrate without trick-or-treating or congregating in large groups at Halloween parties. There are scary books to be read, spooky food to prepare, movies about witches and vampires to be watched, and ghost stories to be told.
There are even suggested activities listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website — www.cdc.gov — that will minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 or other illnesses. Some of these are having a virtual Halloween costume contest, having a Halloween scavenger hunt outdoors and carving and decorating pumpkins with family members or outdoors with friends, at a safe distance, of course.
So, as we celebrate Halloween this weekend — no matter how you choose to celebrate, have fun and be safe.