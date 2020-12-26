Local newspapers are making changes across the country.
Some are printing less often or not at all, using a fully online format. Some are reducing the number of pages, thus reducing news coverage. Some are reducing the number of newspapers per week. Some others are closing altogether.
This is a critical time to support local news.
Of course, we can read news anytime we want instantly on our phones or other devices. National news is literally at our fingertips. But, who is keeping watch over local communities — the places we live — if local journalists dwindle away?
Looking back at stories that I have written in the past decade and a half that I have been a correspondent for The Daily Herald, I can think of many examples of times that local news called people to action.
Take, for example, about a decade ago, when Pleasant Grove city leaders were discussing what to do about the accessory apartments in the city.
Should they legalize accessory apartments in neighborhoods that were zoned for single-family housing? Should they do something about the many illegal accessory apartments already in use?
About 100 residents showed up to a public meeting to discuss the issue. Many stated that they had no idea the issue was being considered until they read about it in the newspaper.
The issue continued on for a couple more years. Many residents were in favor of legalizing accessory apartments, stating that they should be able to do whatever they want with their private property. Others were equally passionate about not allowing the apartments, afraid of what it would do their neighborhoods and property values.
Whatever their opinion, it’s important that they found out about it and were able to act.
A few years later, Pleasant Grove city was considering a property tax increase in order to fund new public safety facilities. Again, over 100 people showed up to a public meeting. Again, many stated that they found out about the issue by reading the newspaper. Citizens were able to make change in both of these examples.
While some citizens regularly attend their local city council meetings, planning commission meetings and county commission meetings, this can be difficult to do. Nowadays, we can watch most of these meetings as they are streamed live. But, it’s easier to read the newspaper, in which reporters summarize important issues for us.
Good, local reporting holds local government, businesses and even individuals accountable. We don’t want to lose that.
What about the plethora of shared videos, expert testimonials and blog posts shared on social media? While some are interesting and even accurate, I prefer to trust the source-checking and editorial review process of newspapers. Local reporters strive for accuracy, and when a mistake is made, there is someone there to catch it.
A few years ago, I wrote a piece about teen dating violence. In writing some statistics, I had inadvertently mistyped some numbers. Luckily, my editor called to let me know that he had double-checked the numbers and found the mistake. The information was corrected before going to print.
In fact, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted last year, most Americans believe that their local news outlets report the news accurately, keep a good eye on local political leaders and deal fairly with all sides.
I like the paper versions of newspapers. Yes, online is handy and often free, but some stories may get buried in the largeness of the online world.
Flipping through a newspaper to find what we want to read is satisfying — sports, local news, feel-good stories, goings-on in the community, new businesses, local crime, government decisions, and at times, shenanigans. I have always enjoyed opening a newspaper, even when visiting different communities.
Let’s resolve to support local newspapers. Many have said that the demise of local news will be the demise of democracy. Resolve to not let that happen.