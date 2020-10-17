This year’s presidential election is on everyone’s mind, as well it should be. But, there is a lot more at stake this year in addition to who the next United States president will be — although that’s pretty important.
We have much to decide when we fill out our ballots this year.
For example, several judges will be on the ballot for Utah County residents. This is important. Judges make decisions that alter people’s lives. Whether they are deciding family issues or sentencing those who have committed crimes or any of the other types of cases that come before them, judges’ decisions are life-changing for those involved.
I know from experience that some judges are better-suited for this important work than others.
How can we know about the judges in Utah? The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission evaluates the performance of our judges to help educate voters. By going to judges.utah.gov, we can learn more about the judges that will be on the ballot.
Another way to find out if judges are doing the job you think they should is by searching their names online. An easy search can bring up newspaper articles detailing sentencing practices of our local judges.
Are they too easy on violent criminals? Do they take domestic violence seriously? What about child abuse? These are things I want to know before I vote to retain the judges on my ballot.
Another important issue that Utah County residents will be voting on this year is Ballot Proposition 9, which asks if Utah County should adopt the alternate form of government known as the Executive-Council, also known as Mayor-Council.
This issue has many supporters on both sides. One argument in favor of the proposition is that a county as populous as Utah County — with more than 600,000 people — should have more representation than just three county commissioners. On the other hand, opponents of Prop 9 say the change would mean bigger government and higher taxes.
Again, this is an important issue that will affect the lives of residents.
Possible school board members are also on the ballot. This is so important to not only students and families of students but to every resident. After all, the school districts use our tax dollars, right?
The most important reason to be informed on school board races is that what happens in the schools helps to determine the future of our workforce, our cities, county, country and world.
We need well-educated, well-rounded students and highly effective educators. School board members make major decisions that will help to determine all of our futures.
There’s more. Governor, attorney general and constitutional amendments are just some of what we have the privilege of voting for in the next few weeks. We know it’s our duty to vote, but it’s also our duty to educate ourselves more than the YouTube videos and memes that are shared on social media do.
For a full list of ballot items, go to vote.utah.gov.