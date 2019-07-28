I recently had the privilege of witnessing 50 people, both men and women of diverse ages, become citizens of the United States of America. Witnessing this ceremony was such a rewarding experience.
My brother-in-law, an immigrant from Venezuela, was among the applicants who hailed from 24 different countries. These include Mexico, Iraq, Bosnia, Bhutan, Canada, India, South Korea, Thailand, Somalia, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.
There was standing room only as friends and family watched the citizen applicants take the oath of allegiance to become new citizens. Some of the oath reads, “I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law…”
The event also included the singing of the national anthem and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, which the new citizens proudly stood with hands over their hearts to do. At the conclusion, the new citizens were invited to register to vote.
As their names were read during the ceremony and applause filled the room, I was struck by the pride, emotion and happiness evident on their faces. This experience helped me realize, again, that while the United States is not a flawless country, I am blessed to live here.
Millions of immigrants have left their former homes to find a better life in the United States. They leave for a variety of reasons — escaping poverty, political unrest, lack of freedom and danger.
According to the American Immigration Council, one in 12 Utah residents is an immigrant and over 8% of the state’s population was born in another country. Nearly two in five immigrants in Utah are naturalized U.S. citizens.
The process to citizenship takes time. A green card holder of at least five years can apply for naturalization, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. It can be expensive. The current U.S. citizen application fee is $725. A test must be taken. This includes English reading and writing and civics questions, such as “Who was the U.S. president during World War I?” Even though it isn’t easy, in 2018, about 757,000 people became naturalized U.S. citizens.
I am happy for those who have been able to realize their dreams of becoming citizens of the United States of America and I hope that I can help and encourage others who are working toward this goal or who are struggling in a new land. My ancestors were immigrants who were helped by those who came here before them. I hope to find opportunities to do the same.