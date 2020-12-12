Some traditions are being put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the tradition of giving at Christmastime is going strong. In fact, it may be stronger than ever before.
Last week, a group of neighbors in Pleasant Grove came together, like they do every December, to donate food for the local food pantry. But this year was different.
Instead of meeting together around a fire and enjoying Christmas treats, talking and laughing, as they usually do, they participated in a drive-through food drive.
Each car drove up to a spot in the neighborhood, the donations were handed out to a volunteer, and then they stopped again a few feet away for a treat to be handed to them through their car windows.
Pandemic or not, their desire to help others ensured that the yearly neighborhood tradition would continue. Rather than giving neighborhood gifts, these neighbors donate to those in need each year and have been doing so for a couple of decades.
This year, more than 2,200 items were collected to be given to Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry in American Fork. From there, the food and other essentials will be given to local people who are struggling.
This and other examples illustrate just how giving Utah Valley residents are and how strong their determination to help others is, especially during the holidays and especially during a pandemic.
During this past week, dozens of residents also donated presents to patients at the Utah State Hospital. The Forgotten Patient Project is held every year to bring some Christmas joy to patients who may not normally receive gifts or have visitors.
Those wishing to donate are matched up with patients and given a list of items that the patient would like. Then, gifts are purchased and donated for the patients, who range in age from young children to older adults.
Shop with a Cop, the annual event that pairs up local children with police officers to shop for Christmas, had to be changed this year, but it is continuing, as well. Children in need will still receive some gifts, but they will be delivered to their homes and others will receive gift cards. Shop with a Cop has been a Utah County tradition for 30 years.
Last month, 900 Thanksgiving dinners were donated to families in need from Tabitha’s Way food pantries in American Fork and Spanish Fork. In a few days, about 750 Christmas dinners will be given to local families in need from the two food pantries. The fixings for these dinners come from donations from local businesses and individuals.
A lot of giving has been happening, and there is still time to do more. United Way of Utah County’s Sub for Santa program is still in need of people to stand in for Santa and provide gifts for families who are going through financial struggles.
Some of these struggles are due to the current pandemic with job loss or health issues. Others are due to a variety of circumstances. Whatever the reasons for these financial hard times, there are many families right in our own backyards who are in need of help.
Thank you for continuing the tradition of giving. Merry Christmas.