Last month, my daughter’s car was hit from behind, pushing her into another car. The police officer who responded to the accident told my daughter and the other vehicle owner that the driver was most likely texting or otherwise using her phone, but she wouldn’t admit it.
This isn’t unusual. According to the National Safety Council, nsc.org, it is difficult to accurately know how many car accidents are caused by cell phone usage. Drivers are reluctant to admit they were distracted by their phones and because of this, cases are underreported.
Three years ago, something similar happened to me. An 18-year-old driver hit my car, resulting in a couple of surgeries and a car that was totaled. The driver was texting while driving, according to witnesses. In both this instance and that of my daughter, we were very lucky. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,142 people died on American highways during 2019 because of distracted drivers.
It used to be surprising to see drivers looking at their phones, even while driving at freeway speeds, but it is no longer unusual. If it makes you angry to see this, you’re not alone. The fact that drivers are putting others – our loved ones – at risk simply because they are choosing to look at their phones is pretty difficult to understand.
A few weeks ago, Lehi Police Department posted about this problem on Facebook.
“One of our sergeants sat on Main Street in an unmarked vehicle the other day and decided to watch traffic and see how many drivers passed by that were manipulating their cell phones while driving. He only observed the westbound traffic and was there for only 10 minutes. He observed 100 consecutive vehicles during that time and 57 drivers of the 100 were manipulating their phones, not just using them, but were actively distracted by them while driving. That number represents just those who were distracted by the cell phone itself, and doesn’t include other distractions like eating food, putting on makeup, dealing with children or any one of the many other sources of possible distractions,” the post reads.
Sgt. Drew Olson, who conducted the informal traffic watch, said that he believes the number of crashes involving cell phones is increasing, not just in Lehi, but across the nation. Olson said that the National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. Additionally, almost 390,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving.
“Please put the cell phone down and pay attention to the road. It’s that simple. The text, post, tweet, snapchat or Instagram message can wait; none of them is worth the risk of injuring or killing someone else or yourself,” Olson said. “We all think it won’t ever happen to us — until it does. Don’t be a statistic. It can happen to anyone. In an instant, your life and the lives of so many others can be dramatically and catastrophically affected.”
According to Captain Britt Smith of the Pleasant Grove Police Department, officers have observed fellow drivers making errors, both major and minor, because they were on the cell phone, eating, drinking, adjusting the radio, smoking or just talking to other occupants.
“Most often these incidents are annoying and irritating, but they can also be tragic, and deadly,” he said.
Smith offers some safety tips for reducing the number of accidents caused by distracted driving:
Parents need to set the example for their children and teens. If you text and drive you are sending the message to your children that it is acceptable. Start by having the conversation with your kids that distracted driving is not acceptable and then follow that up with a positive example. Pull over to make phone calls and texts.
While driving, only use your cell phone for emergency situations. Generally, calls and texts can wait. If they can’t pull over and get off the road.
Don’t drive drowsy. On long trips, make frequent stops. Get out of the vehicle and walk around every 100 miles.
Limit the number of passengers and distractions in your vehicle. This is especially true for new inexperienced drivers and teenagers.
Avoid eating and drinking while driving.