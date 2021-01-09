Every time the new year rolls around, stirrings of hope for better times are felt. Perhaps even more so this year, that is the case. The hope for a brighter future and better days to come in the new year has been on many of our minds.
Loss
Last year was a year of loss.
COVID-19 took people’s lives and loved ones. Some experienced the loss of good health. We lost our physical closeness with family and friends in many ways as we tried to stay healthy and slow the spread of the virus.
Many lost their jobs, income and even businesses. School children lost the traditional educational experience of going to school every day. Sports, school dances, traditional graduations were lost.
We lost the normalcy of our everyday lives in many ways.
Ingenuity
Last year was a year of ingenuity.
This was certainly true as we saw business owners scramble to keep their businesses going. Clever ways of doing this popped up, such as curbside pick-up of not only food, but goods such as books from bookstores and libraries and clothing from department stores. Indoor movie theaters were transformed into outdoor drive-in theaters.
We began finding ways to be with our loved ones without actually being with them. My own 8-year-old nephew who lives in another state organized online games for family members to play together.
We held meetings through video conferencing. We attended drive-by wedding receptions and virtual baby showers. We found ways to recreate inside our own homes with our own family members.
Learning
A friend on social media asked what people gained from the trials of these last few months of the pandemic.
“We learned to connect virtually. We connected to friends and family who we hadn’t talked to for years,” read one reply.
“I got to make a lot of new recipes,” read another.
Many of us learned how to use technology to teach, do schoolwork, conduct business, worship, play games, shop and visit the doctor.
We probably learned a lot more about viruses than we ever thought we would as we researched ways to keep our families healthy. We tried to find accurate facts amidst the bombardment of information coming at us.
Some of us took up running or yoga or baking or painting.
Hope
The year 2020 was a year of many things, but overall, perhaps it was a year of hope. Some of what we hoped for didn’t come to pass.
Many hoped to go back to in-person school before the school year ended last spring. Many hoped for a COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the year. We hoped that the heat of summer would quell the spread of the disease.
But, we continued to hope. We banded together to support local businesses. We supported our exhausted healthcare workers. We wore masks, even when uncomfortable, in hopes of protecting our neighbors and slowing the spread. We got angry, we got fed up, but we still have hope for a brighter year and a brighter future.
After all, even though last year had some darkness, there was brightness and hope, as well.