Is it really that important that we dedicate an entire month to Sexual Assault Awareness, especially here in Utah Valley, sometimes referred to as “Happy Valley?”
Considering that one in three women in Utah will experience sexual violence in their lifetime, yes, it is important.
According to Lori Jenkins, Sexual Assault Services director at The Refuge in Orem, on average, one person per day is sexually assaulted in Utah County. The number of assaults in the Utah County area have come close to doubling since 2016. Of those thousands of assaults that occur, only an estimated 23.2 percent get reported. It’s time to open the dialogue and spread awareness about these types of crimes. It’s time to help survivors feel empowered and safe enough to report and get help.
Women ages 18-24 are most likely to become victims. Members of the deaf community, LGBTQ and Native Americans also have higher rates. Jenkins said that cases continue to rise as the population increases and the use of dating apps becomes more common.
These past few months have been even more difficult than usual. Guidelines to stay at home, quarantine and physically distance from others seem to have decreased the spread of COVID-19 during the past year. But, those same guidelines have facilitated higher rates of sexual assault and domestic violence across our region, according to Jenkins.
“Isolation is especially difficult for those who were victimized in the past,” Jenkins said. “Survivors are at risk for increased abuse, more sexual assault by partners, homelessness, reminders of past traumas and exacerbating mental health issues.”
So, what can we do? Jenkins stresses the importance of having conversations relating to sexual assault to break down the systemic rape culture. Vote for prosecutors, legislators and judges who support stronger laws for violent crimes, volunteer as a rape crisis advocate and donate to keep services such as The Refuge Utah free and available to all individuals.
If we know someone who has been assaulted, Jenkins said, then first, let them know that you believe them and support them. “Research tells us that the first person a victim tells will have a deep impact on their recovery,” she said.
Second, let them know it was not their fault. There is no such thing as “asking for it” when it comes to sexual assault.
Third, get help to aid in recovery and support.
Help is available at The Refuge. There, emergency and healing services are offered to victims of sexual crimes. Assistance at the hospital after an assault has occurred is provided through The Refuge. Also, a 24-hour hotline, (801) 356-2511, and support following an assault is available. Individual and group therapies and classes are offered free of charge for the survivors and others impacted by the violence.
For more information, go to www.therefugeutah.org. Help and information can also be found at Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s website, www.ucasa.org. Additionally, Utah Domestic Violence Coalition offers help and support. Information can be found at www.udvc.org or by calling 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
Ultimately, Jenkins believes in the resiliency of survivors and believes that we can move closer to eradicating sexual assault as we all have open conversations about consent with children and others, spread the message on social media and do our part to tell survivors, “I see you” and “I believe you.”