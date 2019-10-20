There is more to the month of October than trick-or-treating and football games.
It is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a month set aside to shine a light on the secrecy of domestic violence and to urge victims as well as bystanders to speak up and get help. Domestic violence can include physical abuse, sexual abuse, threats and emotional abuse. While domestic violence can occur amongst family members, roommates or partners, intimate partner violence occurs in an intimate partnership.
Sadly, less than 15% of Utahns who experienced intimate partner violence reached out for help, according to the Utah Department of Health, based on 2016 findings.
“The most commonly reported reasons for not seeking help include believing the abuse will stop, believing the person who physically hurt them will find out that they disclosed the abuse, not wanting help or believing their children would be taken away from them,” reads the UDOH report.
Fear and insecurity often overshadow the desire to escape the abuse. Will the abuser follow through with threats? Will the kids get hurt? Will the abuser get custody? Will I be able to support myself?
In 2016, 14% of Utah adults reported an intimate partner had ever physically hurt them in some way. While significantly higher prevalence is found among females, males are also victims.
Kimberly Schroeppel, Pleasant Grove Police Department’s victim advocate, said that they have seen an increase in male victims of domestic violence.
“Many times the reported incidents are between siblings or parents and their adult children,” she said.
However, intimate partner violence with male victims does occur and these cases are underreported, Schroeppel said.
“Many times, this is due to embarrassment or shame. It is also believed that men feel that they are not living up to society’s idea of masculinity,” she said. “We must let men know it is okay to report and take care of themselves, just as it is for women.”
What can we, as friends, coworkers, neighbors and family members do to help possible victims of domestic violence who, for whatever reason, cannot ask for help themselves? We can watch for signs and then we can help victims reach out for help.
Signs seen in abusers can include extreme jealousy, possessiveness, bad temper, cruelty to animals, controlling of all finances, verbal abuse and demeaning the victim publicly or privately.
Signs to look for in possible victims can include making excuses for injuries, constantly checking in with partner, never having money on hand, overly worried about pleasing partner and wearing clothes that don’t fit to cover bruises.
Help can be found by calling the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition LINKLine at 1-800-897-LINK or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. Other resources can be found at http://thehotline.org and http://domesticshelters.org.
